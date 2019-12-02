List released of top 10 puppy names for 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Trupanion has released their list of ‘Top 10 Puppy Names’ for 2019.

Officials say they went through a database of over 500,000 pets to find out what the most popular puppy names were for the year.

If you happen to bring home a name furry friend this season, you might want to consider the following:

Most common puppy names in 2019:

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Charlie

4. Bailey

5. Lucy

6. Cooper

7. Max

8. Daisy

9. Bear

10. Oliver

Trupanion also looked at puppy names from a historical perspective.

Luna tops the puppy name chart in 2019, but that wasn’t always the case.

Looking back 10 years, Luna was barely a blip on the name game chart.

Bella took a dip in 2017 & 2018, but has edged back to the 2nd spot this year.