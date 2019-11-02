Largest virtual reality arcade in the Southeast opens in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Rabbit Hole Virtual Reality is opening its second location Saturday in Franklin. It’s located inside the TOA Sports Performance Center. The new location has 12 virtual reality stations. Spanning at more than 6,000 square feet, it is the largest virtual reality arcade in the Southeast.

It has play areas, projector displays and exclusive content.

The grand opening is Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. at 215 Gothic Court, Suite 201, in Franklin.

The arcade’s original location at 1807B Church Street in Nashville will continue business as usual. For more information: https://bit.ly/2WCz0tx