(CNN) — Some of you might be adding this to your list of comfort food. Krispy Kreme is rolling out three colorful new donuts filled with kreme. The fruit flavors are strawberry, key lime, and lemon glaze!

The company said it wanted to create something special.

But there is a catch, the donuts are only available for a limited time.

Strawberry kreme is available this week until May 1.

Key lime will be baked May 5-8.

And lemon glaze is available May 12-15.