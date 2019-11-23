Kansas hospital dresses newborns up as characters from Disney’s “Frozen.”

(CNN)–

The cold never bothered them, anyway.

These three newborns at Saint Luke’s South Hospital near Kansas City are getting the full “Frozen” treatment.

Infant versions of Olaf the snowman, Anna, and Elsa are melting hearts in the nursery.

Even when they outgrow those outfits… They’ll have the legacy of starting their lives when “Frozen two” started its theatrical run.

The sequel to 20-13’s mega-hit film is expected to make about 100 million dollars this weekend.

Although these little bundles of “Frozen” joy likely won’t be among the theater goers.