“Joker” returns to the top at the box office

by: Alex Corradetti

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN/WKRN)– ‘Joker’ has reclaimed the top spot at the weekend box office.  

Initial numbers say that the movie returned to its glory after ‘Maleficent Two’ took it last week.  Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix and it brought in about $19 million dollars.  

It recently became the most successful R-rated film in movie history.  It made $849 million dollars worldwide. Maleficent Two stars Angelina Jolie and was close behind at $18.5 million dollars.  

The Addams Family came in third place with $11.7 million dollars.  

