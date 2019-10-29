John Cena donates 500K to California fire first responders

1  of  3
by: Alex Corradetti

(CNN)–John Cena is calling on Paramount to help him do some method acting with his own bank account.  

Cena says, “”I want Paramount to do me one favor. I want them to a pick a charity, to pick a charity that aids our first responders as soon as possible. And on behalf of “Playing with Fire” and out of respect to the people that I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause.” 

Cena portrays a fire-fighter in the upcoming comedy film “Playing with Fire.” 

The Wrestler turned Actor says firefighters in California inspired his donation.  

Multiple wildfires are raging in both northern and southern California.  

The Kincade fire in Sonoma County has forced nearly 200,000 people from their homes.  

Close to one million California residents have had their power service interrupted because of the fires.  

