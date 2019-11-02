(CNN)–Did you know bison are the national mammal of the United States? President Barack Obama made it official in 2016. Saturday, you can celebrate the majestic and mammoth animal. It’s National Bison Day!

Bison aren’t just a symbol of wild America; they play a role in the nation’s culture and economy. These gigantic animals can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and live 20 years.

In the 19th century, Bison herds were nearly wiped out, but now they can be found in all 50 states living in parks and refuges. Visit a park or learn more about the furry mammals to celebrate their place in American history.