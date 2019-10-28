Instagram bans memes and cartoons of suicide

(CNN/WKRN)–Instagram will be blocking posts about suicide. This comes after facing pressure to stop showing graphic content.

It started earlier this year when British teen Molly Russell killed herself after looking at harmful posts.

Her father blamed her death on Instagram. He said the social media platform does not prevent teens from viewing harmful content.

Instagram started to reduce suicidal posts.

However, Sunday the social media giant took steps to keep users safe.

It plans to ban renderings, drawings and memes that show suicide or any other self-harm.

Instagram officials say they have reduced the visibility of more than 830,000 pieces of harmful content.

Users can post their stories of recovery, which can help some people.