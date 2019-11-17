Hit Delete: It’s National Unfriend Day

(CNN)–Go ahead and hit delete… Today is National ‘Unfriend’ Day.

Jimmy Kimmel declared November 17th ‘national Facebook unfriend day” to inspire people to tidy-up their social media accounts.

Social media use can interfere with sleep, mental health or daily responsibilities.

Some psychologists say ‘unfriending’ certain people can be a good solution for those problems.

Clearing out your connections can make more room in your news-feed for people you’re close with, which can be a more rewarding way to use social media.

