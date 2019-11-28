German shepherd will look like a puppy forever

(CNN)– This is Ranger a “very talkative” loving and energetic German shepherd who will look like a puppy forever.

He is now two and a half years old.

His owners Shelby and Darcy mayo say Ranger has a form of dwarfism.

He only weighs about 15 pounds while an adult male German shepherd can weigh as much as 90.

Ranger is very popular and has 91,500 followers on Instagram who are addicted to pictures of him frolicking with his dog friends, cuddling with his humans, and playing with toys nearly his size.