1  of  3
Breaking News
At least one person killed in East Nashville crash Head-on crash closes Hobson Pike over Percy Priest Lake; 2 killed Pregnant woman injured in North Nashville shooting
1  of  3
Closings
Decatur County Schools Humphreys County Schools Perry County Schools

Geena Davis receives honorary Oscar

Web Extras
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN)–The Actress received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award Sunday.  It’s an honor given to someone whose humanitarian work has affected the film industry.  

Davis founded ‘The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media’ in 2004. The mission is to work across the entertainment industry to achieve gender balance to end harmful stereotypes.  

Davis’ work includes “Thelma & Louise” and “A League of their Own.”  Davis joins past Jean Hersholt Humanitarian award winners such as Audrey Hepburn, Oprah Winfrey and Frank Sinatra.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar