Geena Davis receives honorary Oscar

(CNN)–The Actress received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award Sunday. It’s an honor given to someone whose humanitarian work has affected the film industry.

Davis founded ‘The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media’ in 2004. The mission is to work across the entertainment industry to achieve gender balance to end harmful stereotypes.

Davis’ work includes “Thelma & Louise” and “A League of their Own.” Davis joins past Jean Hersholt Humanitarian award winners such as Audrey Hepburn, Oprah Winfrey and Frank Sinatra.