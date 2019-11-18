Gas prices fall in Nashville in the past week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– According to GasBuddy, Nashville gas prices have fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the past week.

That averages $2.35, according to a daily survey of 596 stations.

Gas prices in Nashville are 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

This is also 14.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nashville is priced at $2.05/g today while the most expensive is $2.79/g.

That is a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.06/g while the highest is $2.99/g, a difference of 93.0 cents per gallon.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.84/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.25/g.