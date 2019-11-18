‘Fierce’ mural added to Nashville’s 12 South neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– People are going wild for a new mural in Nashville’s 12 South neighborhood.

The north-facing wall near Taqueria del Sol is now the home of a Nashville Zoo mural.

It features the well-known ‘Music Kitty’ tiger with a microphone. This is the first mural that visitors see when they enter the 12 South shopping area.

Muralist Stephen Sloan of Never Xtinct brought the design to life.

Sloan used spray paint and custom stencils.

The building is owned by 1221 Partners LLC.

The Zoo opened its first Sumatran tiger exhibit Tiger Crossroads in April of this year.

The exhibit is home to two female Sumatran tigers, which are the smallest species of tiger.

These tigers are listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List, with less than 400 of them left in the wild.