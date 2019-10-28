Facebook launches preventative health tool

(CNN/WKRN)–Facebook is launching a new tool to help users track their health. It’s called preventative health. It focuses on tracking user’s cardiovascular health, cancer screenings and seasonal flu.

You enter your age and your sex. The app will make personal recommendations like when to get your cholesterol tested, or when to get a flu shot. Facebook is partnering with some heavy hitters for the initiative.

Those include: The American Cancer Society and The American College of Cardiology. Their experts helped build the tool with the most up-to-date and accurate resources and information.

The preventative health tool is only currently available in the United States.