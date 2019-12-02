Enjoy ‘Christmas Classics’ at Depot Christmas Open House

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Cookeville Depot Museum is hosting their annual Depot Christmas Open House.

The free event will be on December 7th from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 116 W. Broad Street.

This year’s theme is “Christmas Classics.”

The Tennessee Tech University men’s a cappella group Mentonation will be there caroling.

Plus, the Central Tennessee Model Railroaders will have festive model train layouts to see.

There will also be games for the kids.

Kids will also have an opportunity to share their Christmas wishes with Santa.

Santa will be taking visits from kids from 10 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, call the Cookeville Depot Museum at 528-8570.