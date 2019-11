CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Clarksville Transit System will offer free rides each Saturday in November to passengers who donate cans of food through the Basket of Thankfulness drive.

CTS will take the collected food to Manna Cafe. It’s a local food charity for distribution to people in need.

Collection boxes will be on each bus on Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, and riders who give two canned goods will receive a free ride.