Country Star Reba McEntire launching new podcast

(WKRN)– Country superstar Reba McEntire is launching a new podcast. It will be released in early 2020 and she is partnering with Spotify.  

McEntire plans to discuss the challenges in life, making good choices and creating happiness around you.   

She is one of the most successful female recording artists in history. McEntire has sold over 56 million albums worldwide and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame. For more information click here: https://spoti.fi/36fi3tf

