Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations

(CNN)– The fast food chain announced Monday that starting next year– it will only donate to organizations that focus on education, homelessness, and hunger.

Chick-fil-a’s donations and comments from its executives have caused controversy over the past several years.

CEO Dan Cathy has said the Atlanta-based fast food company supports quote “The biblical definition of the family unit.”

In a statement, gay rights organization ‘GLAAD’ said customers and employees should quote “Greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism.”

