(CNN)– The CDC says that new numbers show that vaping-related deaths are often linked to THC– not nicotine. THC is the main psychoactive substance in cannabis.

According to the latest numbers, based on 867 patients with available data on what they had vaped, 86% reported using products containing THC, 64% reported using products containing nicotine, 52% said they had used both kinds of products. Ultimately, the CDC says that there is no safe tobacco product.