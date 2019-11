SCOTLAND (CNN)– Briton Jesse Dufton has just 1% of his vision but he became the first blind person to lead a climb up Old Man of Hoy sea stack in the Orkney Islands off the Scottish coast.

The first man to climb up the column was mountaineer Chris Bonington in 1966.

Dufton led his sighted fiancee Molly Thompson during a seven-hour scale up the extremely severe rated east face route.

Dufton says the tactile nature of climbing is “Meditative.” to him.