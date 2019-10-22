Best places for Halloween: Where does Nashville rank?

Close up. Three girls in costumes for a party for Halloween posing with glasses of champagne in their hands. They clink glasses

(WALLETHUB/WKRN)–

There are several reasons to love Halloween. From the candy to the costumes and movies—there’s plenty to do.

If you’re a Halloween super-fan, you’ll want to be sure you’re in the best place to celebrate come October 31st.

According to a study from WalletHub—Nashville ranks pretty low on the list.

This year, the average U.S. household is expected to spend $86.27 on Halloween expenses, from decorations to treats to costumes.

Collectively, that’s about $8.8 billion.

And if you’re counting on getting more free treats in return for your investment, you’ll want to be in a place with the most activities.

To help you decide where to spend Halloween without frightening your wallet, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 21 key metrics.

They range from costume stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

Nashville ranks at number 92 out of the 100 best places to spend Halloween. Coming in at the top are New York, Los Angeles and Boston.

For a full list click here: https://bit.ly/2f7be5N