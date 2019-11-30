Back up your data and make sure your passwords are secure

(CNN)– Are all your computer logins and passwords as secure as they could be?

Now is a good time to check… Because Saturday is National Computer Security Day!

Most of us keep plenty of personal data on our computers and smart phones these days.

Think about how much information someone could get if they gained access to those devices.

To prevent that, experts suggest keeping all operating systems, programs, and apps up to date.

Anti-virus software can also help… and you should make sure your wireless network is secure.

Also don’t forget to back-up photos and other important data in case you fall victim to a cyber attack… or hardware failure.