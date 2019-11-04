Athens Soldier awarded Ribbon for Valor

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Major General Jeff Holmes, awarded the Adjutant General’s Ribbon for Valor to Sgt. Ryan Grillo at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna. Grillo is an Athens native. He is a soldier with the 1176th Transportation company. Grillo was given the Ribbon for Valor for exceptional heroism on November 2nd.

On September 26th, 2018—Grillo was traveling to his job in Athens during a storm. He drove up to a bridge that was known to flood. The water from the creek below was higher than usual and was taking over the bridge. Two cars were stuck in the rising water. Grillo drove through the water and saw that both cars had people inside. He got out of his car to help. He and another citizen pulled the three victims out of their cars and brought them to safety.