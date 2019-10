(CNN/WKRN)–Something new could be on your holiday gift list, but it’s pricey.

Apple is upgrading its popular AirPods wireless earbuds. The new ones are called “AirPod Pro”. They have a new design, features and noise cancellation technology.

The AirPods have a transparency mode that lets users hear music and the world around them at the same time. The price tag? $249 dollars. They hit stores Wednesday.