American Girl’s holiday doll features a dress adorned with 5,000 crystals

(CNN)– This year, ‘American Girl’ is going glam with a pricey doll fit for a princess. The toy company’s holiday doll will be dressed to the nines with 5,000 Swarovski Crystals on her gown. Only 3 will be made and the cost will set Santa back $5,000. They will first be put in the window displays at The American Girl flagship stores in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.  The holiday windows will be unveiled November 8th — accompanied by dozens of events through the season.  

The dolls will remain there until December 20th. They will then be shipped to make it to their destinations by Christmas.  

