Al Gore to Present at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–

Former Vice President Al Gore will be holding a ‘24 Hours of Reality’ global climate crisis presentation at Vanderbilt. Gore makes his return on November 20th.

The presentation will be a part of a worldwide event called “24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action,” led by Gore and The Climate Reality Project. The event will be free in Langford Auditorium.

Doors will open at 5PM and the program will begin at 6PM. Seats are available to the public on a first-come basis, but an R.S.V.P. is required.

Gore has a personal connection to Vanderbilt. He was a student in the Graduate School’s Department of Religious Studies from 1971 to 1972. He also was a law student from 1974 to 1976 before leaving to run for Congress. Parking will be available in the 25th Avenue Garage. To attend the lecture, RSVP here: https://bit.ly/348MfV5