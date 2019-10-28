90-Year-Old Holocaust survivor to speak in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Middle Tennesseans will have a rare opportunity to hear a first-hand account of Irving Roth, a Holocaust survivor.

Roth will be sharing his story of survival on November 14th at 9PM at the Gordon Jewish Community Center.

Roth was born in 1929 and lived through the horrors of multiple concentration camps and emigrated to the United States in 1947. He is now devoted to educating young and old about the perils of anti-Semitism and prejudice.

Tickets to “A Harrowing Story of Survival” are available at www.eventbrite.com. GA tickets are discounted to $20 through Nov. 7. Tickets will then increase to $30.

Student and senior tickets are $15, and reserved seating tickets are $50 per person. A VIP option is available for $150 and includes a reception with Roth, an autographed book and general admission.

For tickets and more information: https://www.jewishnashville.org or call 615-646-5750.