40% of holiday shoppers start before Halloween

(CNN)–Whether you like it or not, the holiday shopping season is upon us. That’s according to a new report from The National Retail Federation. It found 40% of consumers like to start holiday shopping before Halloween! That’s not the shocking part –some ‘early bird’ shoppers start in September.  

Experts say people like spread out their shopping to help ease the burden on their wallets. The NRF also found that shoppers are spending more money on gifts as well. Holiday sales for 2019 are expected to increase by four percent—totaling more than $700,000,000.  

