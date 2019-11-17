2 Nashville Predators will have a new job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Two Nashville Predators – Colton Sissons and Austin Watson have a new job.

Well, at least for one day!

These special guests of Christie Cookie will work the window at the 12 South bakery on Wednesday, November 20th from 4-6 p.m.

Half of the proceeds from those two hours will be donated to the Preds Foundation.

Cookies include: Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and white chocolate macadamia – as well as seasonal favorites like ginger spice.

