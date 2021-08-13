Weather delay pushes back Dan + Shay concert at Centennial Park

Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, perform “I Should Probably Go to Bed” at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dan + Shay concert at Centennial Park has been postponed due to weather.

Gates are now set to open at 7:30 p.m. Doors were originally set to open at 5 p.m.

NASHVILLE: hi, we’re sitting on the bus signing more copies of GOOD THINGS and keeping an eye on the weather situation. we have a meteorologist on site giving us real-time updates, and have decided the best plan is to move doors to 7:30 pm. ☔️ — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) August 13, 2021

Dan + Shay are set to play at the newly renovated Centennial Park. Ingrid Andress and Morgan Evans will open the show.

“Your safety is most important to us and we’ve been advised that 7:30 pm is when we’ll get a clear window for the show to happen as planned. See you y’all in a bit!” the band posted to Twitter.

