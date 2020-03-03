Weather Authority: Severe Weather Central – March 3rd, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Stay up to date on the severe weather threat from overnight and Tuesday morning with these links.
What we know right now
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; Widespread damage reported – Read More
At least 5 people have been during this storm outbreak (As of 4:45 am) – Read More
PHOTOS: A look at some of the damage across Middle Tennessee – See More
More than 47,000 people are currently without power in Middle Tennessee – Outage Map
A number of school systems are closing due to the severe weather – Full List of Closings
Shelters have opened up around the area – See the Full List
Super Tuesday: Could your polling place be impacted by the weather? Read More
Videos show tornadoes touching down across the area – Watch Here
PHOTOS: One of the most damaged areas is Germantown – Read More
PHOTOS: Southern Kentucky was hit earlier in the evening – Read More
Mayor Cooper addresses media after overnight tornadoes:
Helpful Tools
- Interactive Radar
- Watches & Warnings
- Road Conditions
- Download the Weather App
- Current Conditions
- Submit Photos and Videos