Weather Authority: Severe Weather Central – March 3rd, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Stay up to date on the severe weather threat from overnight and Tuesday morning with these links.

What we know right now

Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; Widespread damage reported – Read More

At least 5 people have been during this storm outbreak (As of 4:45 am) – Read More

PHOTOS: A look at some of the damage across Middle Tennessee – See More

More than 47,000 people are currently without power in Middle Tennessee – Outage Map

A number of school systems are closing due to the severe weather – Full List of Closings

Shelters have opened up around the area – See the Full List

Super Tuesday: Could your polling place be impacted by the weather? Read More

Videos show tornadoes touching down across the area – Watch Here

PHOTOS: One of the most damaged areas is Germantown – Read More

PHOTOS: Southern Kentucky was hit earlier in the evening – Read More

Mayor Cooper addresses media after overnight tornadoes:

