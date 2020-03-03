Breaking News
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; widespread damage reported
Carroll County Schools Cheatham County Schools Child Care USA Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Donelson Christian Academy Fannie Battle Day Home Generation Changers Academy Lebanon Special School District Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McClain Christian Academy Mini Rockstars Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Nashville Social Security Office NIA House Montessori Pope John Paul II High School Priest Lake Christian Academy Under Armour distribution house United Christian Academy

Weather Authority: Severe Weather Central – March 3rd, 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Stay up to date on the severe weather threat from overnight and Tuesday morning with these links.

What we know right now

Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; Widespread damage reported – Read More

At least 5 people have been during this storm outbreak (As of 4:45 am) – Read More

PHOTOS: A look at some of the damage across Middle Tennessee – See More

More than 47,000 people are currently without power in Middle Tennessee – Outage Map

A number of school systems are closing due to the severe weather – Full List of Closings

Shelters have opened up around the area – See the Full List

Super Tuesday: Could your polling place be impacted by the weather? Read More

Videos show tornadoes touching down across the area – Watch Here

PHOTOS: One of the most damaged areas is Germantown – Read More

PHOTOS: Southern Kentucky was hit earlier in the evening – Read More

Mayor Cooper addresses media after overnight tornadoes:

Viewer Storm Photos

  • South Old Madisonville Road in Crofton (Courtesy: Faith Chapel)
  • South Old Madisonville Road in Crofton (Courtesy: Faith Chapel)
  • South Old Madisonville Road in Crofton (Courtesy: Faith Chapel)
  • Highway 41 in Crofton (Courtesy: Allie Garrett)
    Highway 41 in Crofton (Courtesy: Allie Garrett)
