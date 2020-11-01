Weather Authority Forecast

Breezy and cooler Sunday. First freeze of the season on the way!

A cold front is moving through the area this morning and we will feel the impacts as the day goes on. We are starting out cool with areas to the west in the upper 40s and the rest of our area in the low and mid 50s.

Get ready for a chilly day, as a front will bring windy and cool conditions, this afternoon we’ll see low to mid-50s. With the wind blowing, it will feel chilly!

Overnight into tomorrow morning our first freeze of the season is expected. Lows will be near 31 in the city, with 20s in outlying areas in north and east Middle TN.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for then for all of Middle TN and South KY starting at midnight tonight and continuing through 8am Monday. Bring your pets inside!

Tomorrow will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.

The rest of the week is looking quiet with a warming trend, withh highs reaching the low 70s by the end of the week.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather/forecast

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.