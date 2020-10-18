Weather Authority Forecast

Warmer temperatures ahead, a few showers I-40 northward today

Waking up to 40s east of I-65 and 50s for the rest of us. It’s cool enough that you will want to grab a jacket this morning. We are already seeing a few showers on radar this morning.

Today there will be a few scattered showers from the I-40 corridor northward, but it will not be a wash-out. Areas to the south and east may not see any rain at all. Highs will be near 70 with breezy south winds.

Warmer air moves in for the work week. We’ll see a few storms in our northwest and northern counties tomorrow and Tuesday. A few storms in northwest Middle TN and west KY could have some gusty winds and small hail on Monday. That’s where the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe weather for Monday.

Temperatures will be back into the 80s by midweek. Our next good chance of rain will be on Friday as a front moves through, this will bring cooler air for next weekend.

