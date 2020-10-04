Weather Authority Forecast

Slim rain chances for your Sunday

Starting out cool this morning with upper 40s and low 50s, but not as chilly as yesterday morning! Clouds will stick around throughout the day as a cold front moves through.

This front is weak and will only produce about a 20 percent chance of a shower, so no need to cancel any plans. Winds are out of the southwest for much of the day, which will allow us to warm into the lower 70s.

After the front moves through, we’ll start to see clearing and cooler temperatures moving in tonight. Monday morning will be chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s. Highs will also be slightly cooler Monday, struggling to make it to 70 with plenty of sunshine.

After Monday, we’ll see a warming trend with highs near 80 by Wednesday. With the exception of a few showers today, rain-free conditions are expected for most of the week!

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather/forecast

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.