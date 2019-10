NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for the majority of the News 2 viewing area from 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service has also placed some counties under a Flash Flood Watch until 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The NWS says gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 mph could bring down tree limbs, potentially creating power outages.

