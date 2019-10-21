WEATHER ALERT: Midday storms, some severe, expected across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A front approaching from the west spawns a few showers Monday morning with heavier rain and storms from lunchtime to the evening commute. Gusty winds from the south at 25 mph or higher precede the front with temperatures in the 70s.

Around 10 a.m. to noon, areas along the Tennessee River will have a period of downpours, strong wind, and lightning. The line heads toward I-65 and Metro Nashville between noon and 3 p.m. Areas east of I-65 to the plateau should expect storms conditions between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

While the tornado threat is low, it’s something to be monitored. The main threats include wind gusts to 60 mph within the strongest storms, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Storms roll out in the evening, drawing in much colder air. Lows overnight will drop to the 40s with highs Tuesday in the 60s.

