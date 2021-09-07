Weapon, uniform of Rutherford County deputy stolen from vehicle in Antioch

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The weapon and uniform of a deputy in Rutherford County were stolen from a vehicle in Antioch.

According to a release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, a transport deputy’s duty weapon and his uniform were both stolen over the weekend from his personal car. The car was parked at an Antioch residence.

The uniform is described as a green utility uniform. Metro Nashville police and Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the burglary.

Anyone with information about the crime or items taken is asked to call Sheriff’s Detective Will Pinson at 615-904-3056 and leave a message.