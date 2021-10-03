Weak tornado forms in Wilson County Sunday afternoon

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The weather never ceases to amaze!

This afternoon Danielle Breezy and I received several videos from Wilson County in the Mt. Juliet area of a weak tornado. You can watch them below. Thanks to Ashley Travis, Shawna Finn, and Tara Hensley for supplying the videos!

Luckily, there was no damage. Towards the end of this first video, you can see some debris in the form of leaves and twigs hitting the car going down I-40.

Along I-40 in Wilson County courtesy of Ashley Travis

In west Wilson County at the end of Jaywood Lane near John Hagar Road Courtesy of Shawna Finn

From Tara Hensley near the Wilson/Davidson County line

The National Weather Service said that there was weak rotation being picked up by radar. Below you can see below what the TBNA radar (terminal Doppler Radar on Nolensville Road) showed at 4:37 pm.