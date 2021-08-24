‘We need to clear the area’: Roads shut down in Waverly amid clean-up from deadly flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several roads in Waverly will be closed throughout the day Tuesday amid clean-up efforts after flooding that killed at least 21 people over the weekend.

Waverly Chief of Public Safety Grant Gillespie said East Main Street and adjoining side streets were shut down beginning at 8 p.m. Monday and would likely remain shut down all day Tuesday.

(Photo: WKRN)

“We’ve had numerous people driving through those areas where residents are attempting clean-up efforts,” Gillespie said in a statement Monday night.

He added, “We need to clear the area for them to be able move around more easily.”

Volunteers wanting to assist with the clean-up efforts are asked to contact 931-888-8011 or 931-888-8012 or go to the Dollar Tree Parking lot located at 505 West Main Street, where response agencies are located.

(Photo: WKRN)

Search efforts will also resume Tuesday morning for at least eleven people who remain missing following the catastrophic flooding Saturday morning.

“At this time, we are communicating with families and working with agencies regarding victims and missing persons,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis explained.

There are 11 people on the list of missing persons, as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday:

Amber Newman

Ben Harris

Donna Denzel

Kellen Borrow-Vaughn

Kellon Warren

Lilly Bryant

Linda J. Arnold

Mallory Jordan

Pearlie Nichols

Tabitha Meadow

Troy Beasley

Kellen Burrow Vaughn (Photo: Submitted)

Lilly Bryant (Courtesy: Bryant family)

Anyone who has seen or heard from the people considered missing should contact 931-582-6950 or go to McEwen High School at 335 Melrose Avenue in McEwen and report to the gymnasium. They are open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A boil water advisory remains in effect early Tuesday morning for those utilizing the Waverly Water Supply, as service is restored to the area.

Donated supplies may be delivered to the following sites between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily:

Humphreys County Agricultural Center, 115 W. Blue Creek, Waverly

James Center, 200 Matthews Hollow Road

The National Guard Armory, Highway 70, is accepting donations from the community and distributing supplies to those displaced.

Shelters have been set up at three locations where those displaced can receive food, clothing and counseling services:

Waverly Church of Christ

First Baptist Church Waverly

Compassion Church Waverly

Monetary donations are being accepted at the following areas: