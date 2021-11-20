‘We knew God was going to bring him home’: Missing Gallatin boy’s first 24 hours home

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family’s prayers were answered after the safe return of their little boy, 3-year-old. Although there’s still much left to process, his mom and grandmother are forever thankful to those who came together to help answer those prayers.

“I don’t even have words to describe how amazing and incredible the past 24 hours has been. It’s just been incredible.,” his mom, Amanda Ennis, said.

Ennis is one of the lucky ones who got to see her child again after an Amber Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“Just keep praying. That’s all we knew to do; that’s all we could do is just pray, have faith and then just share on social media,” Ennis said.

The boy received an outpouring of support as dozens of neighbors came together to celebrate his homecoming with a parade, signs, and toys.

“We are just eternally grateful. We are so blessed to live in Gallatin, Tennessee, Hendersonville, Tennessee. Amazing people,” his grandmother, Edie Wainwright, said.

His non-custodial father, Jacob Clare, is now behind bars after a good Samaritan spotted the child and his 16-year-old cousin with him in California. Jacob Clare faces kidnapping, custodial interference, and sexual assault charges.

On Saturday, he got to return to doing some of the things 3-year-olds do best.

“He just wants to play with all his toys that he hasn’t been with for two weeks. So he wants to see his friends and play with his toys,” Ennis said.

As the family begins the healing process, instead of feeling down or disheartened, they remain full of hope and gratitude.

“Hold onto that mustard seed,” Wainwright advised to any other parents with missing children. “We knew God was going to bring him home. We knew without a doubt God was going to bring him home and it took the entire world praying for him and God brought him home. So we are eternally grateful.”