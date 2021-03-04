‘We feel scared’: employees of Cannery Row businesses react to body pulled from dumpster fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Thursday morning The Nashville Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire on Cannery Lane off 8th Avenue.

Metro Police say a sanitation driver spotted the fire and called it in around 4 a.m. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found a body burned beyond recognition. Metro Police are investigating this as a homicide.

When Jake Smith showed up to his office at Blood: Water a few hours later, he was greeted by police and crime scene tape.

“It was a pretty crazy scene this morning just to come to work,” Smith said. “You could tell it was a big fire in that, at least from my vantage point, it was something that someone had to intentionally set pretty aggressively in order to get it to burn as hot as it did.”

Investigators pulled the charred body from the dumpster but didn’t find any identification.

Hannah Eaglen and Polly Neely work in Cannery Row too. Their office window overlooks that dumpster.

“It’s just strange. It’s a weird feeling inside. You feel sad, but at the same time, you don’t know quite what to feel if that makes sense? We feel scared, absolutely,” Neely said. “It’s uncomfortable to just sit there knowing someone died here, you know? And now it looks like nothing even happened and we don’t know anything about it.”

“We go on walks a lot and stuff but it’s weird even just to walk around in that area now,” Eaglen said.

Metro Police are asking surrounding businesses for surveillance video from overnight, but our News 2 crew didn’t spot any visible cameras on the property. Smith and Neely say now they’ll consider installing Ring doorbells or Nest cams.

“I always felt pretty safe coming in and out. I think now may be a little different,” Neely said.

“I really just hope that they find who this person was and what happened. I think that will provide some closure for people that work around here and just also help folks feel a little bit safer,” Smith said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.