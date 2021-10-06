‘We don’t see violence like this’: Franklin Police investigating 2nd homicide of 2021

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police are investigating what sparked a fatal argument between two men on Reville Court.

It happened Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.

Franklin police spokesman, Lt. Charles Warner, says 57-year old Guillermo Leon was just getting home from work when he and 27-year old Brenton Johnson got into an argument in the street. That’s when investigators say Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Leon.

“Things like this are unprecedented in Franklin. We don’t see violence like this and it’s never the answer. It’s never okay,” Lt. Warner said.

Leon died hours later at a local hospital and Johnson was charged with criminal homicide.

Lt. Warner says this is only the second homicide Franklin police have worked all year, and there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

“It’s really shocking as a police officer and a member of the community to hear that an argument turned into violence like this and that someone lost a loved one,” Lt. Warner said. “Someone lost their dad. Someone lost a husband and a son and a brother. None of those things are okay. It leaves us with a lot of questions as we continue the investigation.”

Johnson is being held on a $400,000 bond. No court date has been set.