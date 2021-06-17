Ways to keep Nashville beautiful

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Now that school is out and the official start of summer is only a few days away, area parks will be seeing a lot more visitors.

Tennessee spends around $15 million in taxpayer dollars each year to pick up litter, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. And, that doesn’t include what cities budget for clean-up.

As part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, News 2 partnered with Metro Parks and Recreation for a park clean-up day. Volunteers with the station helped pick up debris left behind from flooding in Whitsett Park earlier this year.

There are more than 150 Metro Parks scattered across Davidson County, and the department counts on community volunteers to help keep areas clean.

So, we want to help you plan a clean-up where you live with Metro’s Litter Prevention and Community Beautification program.

Register your clean-up online and sign-up for access to free supplies. (Gloves, trash bags, etc) Let Metro Beautification know if you need help recruiting volunteers, and they will place your event and contact information on the Hands on Nashville calendar. Be sure to take before/after pictures and share on social media tagging Metro Public Works. Place all the trash/litter cleaned up in one spot for Metro Beautification to retrieve.

Other helpful links on ways to keep your neighborhood beautiful: