Waynesboro police urge caution after juveniles run away from treatment facility

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Waynesboro police are looking for three juveniles who ran away from the Hollis Academy Residential Treatment Facility.

The department shared the incident on Facebook Saturday night saying, “Please make sure your vehicles and homes are locked.”

Police provided the following descriptions of the juveniles:

  • Hispanic Male, 5’5”, 174lbs, black hair, wearing dark Nike Hoodie and black jogging pants.
  • Black Male, 5’9”, 120lbs, brown hair, wearing long sleeve Under Armor shirt and blue jeans.
  • White Male, 5’5”, 120lbs, brown hair, wearing a green zip-up jacket and grey pants.

Call Waynesboro Police with information at (931) 722-5591.

