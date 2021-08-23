Waverly teacher rescued from flooded school while trying to save building

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One teacher in Waverly is thankful to be alive after co-workers helped save her as she tried to help save a school building from rising waters.
Bobbie Jo Scholes rushed to Waverly Elementary School Saturday morning to keep rising water from damaging the building.
Soon she and another teacher found themselves stuck inside the building surrounded by rapidly rising water.
Scholes called a friend who was miraculously able to find someone with a boat.
“My partner, my teaching partner, her name is Frankie, a dear friend, and she was one of the few that I had called. And she said ‘I couldn’t sit around and not do anything’ so she said I came to the end of town and I was gonna find somebody with a boat and she found somebody with a boat,” explained Scholes.
The teachers were thrilled to see the raft coming to their rescue.
The Waverly police chief told News 2 rescues like these helped them out and saved lives.