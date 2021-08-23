Waverly teacher rescued from flooded school while trying to save building

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One teacher in Waverly is thankful to be alive after co-workers helped save her as she tried to help save a school building from rising waters.

Bobbie Jo Scholes rushed to Waverly Elementary School Saturday morning to keep rising water from damaging the building.

Waverly teacher rescue
(Courtesy: Bobbie Jo Scholes)

Soon she and another teacher found themselves stuck inside the building surrounded by rapidly rising water.

Scholes called a friend who was miraculously able to find someone with a boat.

“My partner, my teaching partner, her name is Frankie, a dear friend, and she was one of the few that I had called. And she said ‘I couldn’t sit around and not do anything’ so she said I came to the end of town and I was gonna find somebody with a boat and she found somebody with a boat,” explained Scholes.

Waverly teacher rescue
(Courtesy: Bobbie Jo Scholes)

The teachers were thrilled to see the raft coming to their rescue.

The Waverly police chief told News 2 rescues like these helped them out and saved lives.

