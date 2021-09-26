Waverly officer who lost home in flooding dies from complication from COVID-19

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Waverly Police Department announced Sunday that one of their officers died due to complications from COVID-19.

Police say Officer Greg Triplett, 50, and his family lost their home and belongings during the devastating flooding that killed 20 people on August 21. While rebuilding himself, Officer Triplett also patrolled the Waverly area and helped his city rebuild as well.

Sometime after the flood, Officer Triplett contracted COVID-19. He died Sunday morning, according to police.

Officer Triplett began his law enforcement career in 1995 as a corrections officer and dispatcher, before being hired as a patrol officer in 1998. During his career, he served in corrections, dispatch, patrol and as a school resource officer.

He returned to patrol in 2017 and had previously worked for the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department and the McEwen Police Department during his career.

Officer Triplett leaves behind his wife, Lora, and five children.

“Greg was a great friend and police officer. He treated everyone with kindness and compassion and had a way of leaving everyone with a smile. He was one of the best”, said Chief Grant Gillespie.