Waverly kids to receive toys this weekend after losing everything

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The tragic flooding in Waverly and Humphreys County last August affected so many lives. Many people lost everything, but that includes the kids whose lives were turned upside down when their toys and playthings washed away in the flood.

That’s why this Saturday at Waverly City Park, kids will be able to receive a free toy and enjoy a fun afternoon in the park.

Tammy Elliot is one of the organizers. She had just tragically lost her brother in the flood last August. Needless to say, there was enough grief to go around.

“The next day, we were all sitting around and the grandkids were aggravating everybody, Elliot explained. So, the grandmother said, ‘Why don’t y’all go out and play?’ And the grandkids were like ‘go out and play with what?’ So this is how all this started with these toys.”

Besides receiving a free toy, the kids will be able to enjoy a bounce house, a rubber ducky pond, face painting, balloon animals, hotdogs, cupcakes and a fire truck.

TOY DONATIONS ARE NEEDED:

