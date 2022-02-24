WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – On this date 44 years ago, one of the worst disasters in Middle Tennessee happened.

Waverly Mayor Buddy Frazier was there and recalls the tragedy.



“A westbound L & N freight train traveling through the city of Waverly derailed at one of our car crossings,” Mayor Frazier recalled. “In that derailment were two tank cars of liquid propane gas in that wreckage. The wreckage laid there all night. The next day was Thursday. It was a cold day. We had snow on the ground on Thursday. The tanks did show some damage. There were no leaks of any product at all at that time. Friday, on the 24th of February, 1978, the weather turned very spring-like in Tennessee.”

Little did anyone know, those propane cars were ticking time bombs with the rising temperatures, causing the propane to expand and then explode, killing sixteen people including the fire chief and police chief.

Mayor Frazier was a young Waverly policeman at the time and he gets emotional when he talks about the loss of his chief.



“The last time that I talked to our police chief, Chief Guy Barnett, the day of the explosion was at this corner here right here. His patrol car was parked in this area right here. I spoke to him at that location. He had sent me from there to pick up one of our other police officers and an additional patrol car and bring it back to the site. And while we were doing that was when the rail car exploded,” Frazier said.

The explosion rocked the town of Waverly, sending parts of the propane tanks airborne, landing on cars and in the streets.

The one good thing that came out of this over the last 44 years has been major improvements to how hazardous materials are transported and also how first responders are to handle an accident, including the width of evacuation zones.