Waverly family stuck without insurance or plan after flood waters destroy land

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dennis Linville, Jr. calls the last few days “pure torture”.

“We have nothing,” said Linville. “I’m so very grateful that the good Lord saved me and my family. I’m so grateful for that. But we have nothing.”

Linville’s home and his parent’s home sit on seven acres of land on Highway 13. He says a road widening project several years ago left them in a valley, a destination for the flow of floodwaters.

“They raised the bridge over there six feet high, which made all the road in front of my home three feet high for the approach for the bridge which caused us to be in a bowl,” Linville explained.

Linville took devastating pictures of the damage. Thick mud overtook their homes and all of their belongings. To make matters worse, the family was denied flood insurance.

“We were told we weren’t in the FEMA flood plain,” Linville said. He says he wants road administrators to take a closer look at the impact of their projects.

“They made the decision from a desk. I don’t want to call anybody names; I don’t want to be upset at anybody, but if you’re going to make decisions that’s going to affect people’s lives in the future, you really need to come out….put boots on the ground and see what’s going to be affected,” he said.

The Linville family is now collecting donations through GoFundMe in an effort to get back on their feet.