Waverly family searching for 15-year-old girl lost in floodwaters

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family in Waverly is desperately searching for a 15-year-old girl still missing after floodwaters swept through Humphreys County Saturday.

Lilly Bryant was last seen Saturday morning as she was swept away by rapidly rising waters. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was wearing a pink top and blue shorts.

Lilly’s family lost everything in the flooding and are continuing to search for her along the banks.

“My sister is just devastated, she’s broken down so many times she can’t even speak, I’m pretty much all cried out,” explained Lilly’s aunt.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family. Anyone with information is asked to call 931-582-6950.